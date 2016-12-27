Perception and reality of Aurora's 'Town Center' mall; Councilwoman has 'nothing to see here' stance

There are facts and there is perception.

Town Center at Aurora has a list of incidents in its history. Thirteen assault reports were made at the mall in 2016, the police tell us, and four aggravated assaults, involving a weapon or a victim that was seriously hurt.

Even people who know and love the mall know that any trouble in its history dates back decades, but it's the perception that even local leaders, like current city councilwoman Marsha Berzins and former city councilman Ryan Frazier, don't agree on.

"The story, I think here, is there was success handling a situation. And it was quick and I think that our police department did a fantastic job," Berzins told 9NEWS in an interview on Tuesday, one day after officers say they broke up brawls at the town center.

Police said it began with one fight between two teenage girls, and hundreds of teens surrounded an officer as he tried to arrest one of them. Aurora Police ultimately arrested four teenage girls and one teenage boy. More than 50 officers responded as other brawls erupted. No one was seriously hurt.

Berzins said that she'd prefer for any previous incidents to be left out of this conversation.

"The shootings were in the parking lot. It didn't have anything to do with inside the mall. It was in a parking lot and it could have been any parking lot in the city of Denver. It doesn't matter," she said.

Berzins went on to say that she believes the incident is related to others across the country, which also happened on Monday. Aurora Police, however, say they cannot connect those issues to Colorado's.

"I don't know why it happened here. It could have happened at any mall anywhere. And in fact it did. For some reason it happened at this mall. Maybe there aren't a lot of indoor malls like this," Berzins said.

She also told us, "There were no incidents. There were no fights."

Former Aurora City Councilman Ryan Frazier says that the hundreds of millions of dollars that the mall owner invested into a remodel, as well as heightened security, have helped, but the problems haven't disappeared.

"At the end of the day, unless this is handled, you're going to continue to have a perception issue at the mall which is causing quite frankly a lot of families to not go."

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan declined to speak to 9NEWS.

