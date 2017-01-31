Perspective from Denver attorney who just argued case in front of Gorsuch

Colorado's best known trial attorney just finished arguing a case in Judge Neil Gorsuch's courtroom. Judge Gorsuch, is that Judge Gorsuch, President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

Story, analysis: Trump pick Neil Gorsuch from Denver for Supreme Court

David Lane represented a family that was on the receiving end of a wrongful raid by Denver Police.

Lane is a proud progressive, but he was so impressed with the way the conservative judge handled the case, that Lane interrupted his Jamaican vacation to talk to Next about him...

"Judge Gorsuch was so outraged at the conduct of the Denver Police officers, that he made that outrage known to the city of Denver, that he made it known.... That inspired a $1.6 million settlement. So I was very gratified to see that Judge Gorsuch took a civil rights violation like this extremely seriously.... He is a very conservative guy, but he is a very intelligent man.... He certainly is qualified for the job, whether he would have been my first choice, I really seriously doubt it, but that man knows his stuff. And he's very conservative... on the short list that (President Trump) put together, he would be my choice on that list."

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)