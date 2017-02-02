Photo on forged credit card may be clue in identity theft case

DENVER - Identity theft happens so often that we can’t report every case of it, but we found a case with an odd clue that makes it unique.

Someone stole Eric Solano’s information and opened a credit card at Costco.

Solano first got a notice that a credit card account had been approved. Then he got the card in the mail, complete with a photo of someone.

"I have no clue who he is," he told Next.

It’s unclear whether the man in the photo opened the card, though Costco employees say there wouldn’t be another explanation of how someone’s photo would end up on a credit card.

The person who did this used Solano's home address and phone number, but a different driver's license number and a fake e-mail address.

Someone also used Solano’s information to open a card at a Best Buy store in the Streets of Southglenn mall. That card does not include a photo.

In total, the thief or thieves racked up about $9,000 worth of expenses at both Costco and Best Buy. That person bought everything from computers, to strawberries, to leggings, to boxers.

"He's healthy. Eating some good chicken, some good asparagus. Maybe if you're on the run you need-- stay light stay light on your feet," Solano joked.

Denver Police confirmed the department is investigating the case.

The Costco where the card was opened is located in Sheridan, where police told Next they didn’t recognize the face on the card.

If you recognize the man’s face, e-mail us next@9news.com.



