Pink yarn in high demand ahead of Women's March

Pink yarn used to make hats ahead of Saturday's Women's March. (Photo: Anne Herbst, KUSA)

DENVER—Blue yarn, orange yarn, yellow yarn, green yarn—any color you can think of, Fancy Tiger Crafts in Denver has got it. But there’s one color they’re running short on.

“We have been selling pink yarn like hotcakes,” Amber Corcoran, one of the owners of Fancy Tiger Crafts at 59 South Broadway in Denver said. “There’s a project happening called the Pussyhat Project, where everyone’s knitting pink hats.”

The pink hat with cat ears was designed by Kat Coyle, the owner of a knitting shop in California. Craft shops across the country are drop off points for donated hats, that are to be worn at Women’s Marches which are taking place on January 21, 2017. The official Denver drop off and pick up location is Fancy Tiger Crafts.

“Today we’ve had calls like every few minutes, people calling to see if we have any hats available, and right now we don’t but that may change because we never know who’s going to walk in with all the hats that they’re working on,” Corcoran said. “We’re still accepting hats, but they’re going pretty quickly.”

The hats are all donated, and free to anyone who can get their hands on them at Fancy Tiger. The shops runs out of them quickly, but they do still have pink yarn for all of the folks who are waiting until the last minute.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming in to ask for the Malabrigo Worsted, which is the yarn the hat calls for,” Corcoran said. “We’ve pretty much sold out of the pink in that particular yarn. We have a lot of other yarn that will work for the hat, so we’ve been showing people other stuff that they can make the hats from.”

A call to yarn shops around the metro Denver area provided the same response. It is a popular color these past few weeks.

Yarn Shoppe owner, Cassandra Allen-Brown, said that since last Wednesday, it’s been a popular color choice in her store at 1635 Tremont Place in Denver. Allen-Brown is a crochet wear designer, and has patterns for both a crochet and knit version. She has the crochet version on display.

“When people come in they’re like, ‘Oooh, you’ve got the pussy cat hat!’”Allen-Brown said.

The Lamb Shoppe, 3512 12th Avenue in Denver, said while the bright pink has been in high demand, they still have some pinks of other hues available. The Lakeside Walmart has two “Pretty in Pink” skeins of yarn left.

Showers of Flowers at 6900 W Colfax Avenue in Lakewood said there has been a lot more pink flying out the door than usual.

To learn more about the cat hat project, and if you want a pattern, go to the Pussyhat Project website: https://www.pussyhatproject.com/

