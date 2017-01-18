Pizza problems at the Craig Police Department

(Courtesty: Craig Police)

CRAIG, COLO. - A pizza caused some panic at the Craig Police Department over the weekend.

A Domino's Pizza delivery guy showed up to drop off a pizza. The problem was that no one at the safety center ordered a pizza.

Dispatch called the pizza place to try to figure out what was going on, and the answer was pretty simple.

No criminal activity involved. A family from Wisconsin wanted to recognize the police department for helping with a welfare check on a relative. She was fine, and the family was thankful.

The pizza was delivered with a note, which no one saw until the pizza was deemed “safe.”

The note read, “Thank you for all your help and hard work.”



