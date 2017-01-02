Please help share David Puckett's face, and his story

David Puckett, 6, is missing from Aurora.

Please take a moment to look and to listen, because 6-year-old David Puckett is running out of time.

He's running out of ways that his disappearance ends well - ends with good news.

Amber Alert issued in search for 6-year-old boy from Aurora

David wandered away from his house in Aurora 48 hours ago.

He lives near Olympic Park, at East Yale Avenue and South Chambers Road.

He was wearing a tan jacket, camo pants, black boots with an orange stripe.

He's four feet tall.

He's wandered off before.

Police don't think he was abducted, but David is running out of good options.

Either he's out there, on his own for two days and counting, with deeper cold setting in.

Or. he's inside - somewhere - with someone who is not supposed to have him, and has made the choice not to call police, despite widespread media reports this weekend, door-to-door searches in the neighborhood, and reverse emergency calls to the 27,000 people who live within two and a half miles.

As for the belated Amber Alert issued this afternoon, law enforcement said all weekend that the case didn't meet the stringent criteria for an Amber Alert. Monday, they said they felt the passage of time and the colder weather meant David's life is in imminent danger, as required to issue an Amber Alert. At their press conference Monday night, police wouldn't comment on the timing.

You can agree or disagree with their decision, or their timing, but that can wait for now.

What's important is getting David's name and photo in front of people who have been disconnected from the news over the holiday weekend.

Find a link from any media outlet in town that you like,and please share it. Please help circulate David's spicture and his story.

--Kyle

#heynext Tweets

Copyright 2016 KUSA