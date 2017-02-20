KUSA
Close

President's Day, Presidents Day, Presidents' Day: Do you know your apostrophes?

Erin Powell, KUSA 3:29 PM. MST February 20, 2017

President Trump tweeted "HAPPY PRESIDENTS DAY" on Monday morning. So is this correct? Test your knowledge.

Mobile users, click here if the quiz hasn't appeared.

 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories