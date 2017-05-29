KUSA
Close

PRONOUNCE

KUSA 4:48 PM. MDT May 29, 2017

What do YOU say? It's a question we've been asking a lot of

ARRIBA:

BUENA VISTA:

CAÑON CITY:

DEL NORTE:

HOVER STREET:

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories