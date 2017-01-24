Proposal made to legally allow Coloradans to rescue dog from hot car

AFP PHOTO / DPA / MATTHIAS HIEKEL +++ GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read MATTHIAS HIEKEL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

KUSA - A Republican state representative from Northern Colorado wants a law that would protect people from prosecution or civil action if they break a window to save a person or a pet in a hot car.

There are a few requirements tacked onto to this proposal, though:

The Good Samaritan has to make an honest effort to find the owner of the car.

The person has to make sure the car is locked.

The person has to call law enforcement before they do anything.

Some are concerned this opens the door for unnecessary vigilantism. Representative Lori Saine, who made the proposal, said that's the reason for those requirements.

"We're not encouraging vigilantism. Now, a handful of states have passed a law like this that's not as robust as this one is. There hasn't been any rashes of vigilantism where people are breaking car windows for no reason," she said.

Florida, Ohio and Wisconsin are among those states with similar laws.

Currently, the bill is drafted. Saine is working with law enforcement to on the wording of the requirements. The bill is expected to be filed by the end of the week.

