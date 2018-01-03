Protesters ring in New Year's chanting outside Sen. Gardner's Yuma home

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve, a group of disabled activists gathered on the sidewalk in front of Sen. Cory Gardner’s house with blinking signs and sparkling cider.

"We decided to have a house party at Cory Gardner's house for New Year's Eve," protestor Carrie Ann Lucas told 9NEWS.

They wanted Gardner to come outside or invite them in to discuss Senate Bill 910, a bill to "prohibit discrimination against individuals with disabilities who need long-term services." The senator never appeared, and the group spent about an hour chanting from the sidewalk while streaming the event on Facebook.

"One of the protestors had gone up onto the porch and started ringing the doorbell, and they were made aware that that wasn’t going to be OK," Yuma County Sheriff Chad Day said.

These are the same activists who camped out in Gardner's former Denver office for days in 2017 leading to 10 trespassing arrests.

"ADAPT takes actions that others sometimes find provocative," Lucas said. "It's been successful."

She pointed to previous ADAPT protests at the home of former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and said they weren’t the first protestors to visit Gardner’s home.

But according to Gardner’s office, they were.

Multiple staffers who have worked with Colorado’s junior senator for years said no one has ever shown up at Gardner’s house – especially not in the middle of the night.

"We would not follow him with his children. His children, I believe, would be off limits. I don't know if we'd go to his church," Lucas said when asked by 9NEWS if there are places that should be free from protests. "I'm not going in his home. I am not going to accost his children. I am not going to accost his spouse."

"You know he has little kids. It’s not fun," the unidentified officer said. "He’s trying to keep the kids asleep."

No one was arrested in Yuma, but a few of the protestors came close to spending the new year in jail.

"Listen, you guys can talk all you want. Listen, you see that curb right there, go to that sidewalk and you can talk all you want. Right here is private property, and the two of you are about to go to jail. We’re not putting up with this tonight," a law enforcement officer said during the Facebook live video. "It is after midnight, and you are at a man’s house trespassing."

The protestors rolled their wheelchairs back onto the sidewalk and continued to chant for Gardner to come outside.

"And you say why did we come out at midnight? We wanted to start out 2018 in a different way, knowing that the senator supports home and community-based service," Dawn Howard said in the video. "He worked in the Colorado state legislature. He knows all about this. And that’s all we came to do."

"ADAPT takes actions that others sometimes find provocative. It's been successful," said Lucas. "We can ride buses. We can live in our own homes in many states. We can access public buildings because we have taken actions that people view as proactive."

© 2018 KUSA-TV