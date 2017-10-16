Quiz: How Colorado are you?

DENVER - Denver's OG area code turns 70-years-old this year.

Once upon a time, 303 covered the entire state of Colorado. It wasn't until the 1980s that the population boom and mobile phones gave us 719 and 970, and the final indignity to the original area code: the 720 overlay, draped over the 303 like a wet blanket no one asked for... forcing our digits to dial those digits for the last 19 years.

Until then... 303 area code? Subaru? I-70 traffic? Let's find out how ~Colorado~ you really are.

