Rare, newly-restored piano returns home to Lookout Mountain

Rare piano home on Lookout Mountain

KUSA - Lookout Mountain is home to so many beautiful things that stimulate the senses, breathtaking views, the smell of fresh, coniferous forests and the graceful sound of piano music.

“We’ve had a piano that has been in my family for 70 years,” says Chris. He’s been playing this piano since he was 4, but it wasn’t until last year that he decided to bring it back to its original glory.

“We used all the original parts that we could,” said Marshall Luke. He owns Luke Piano Company in Englewood.

Marshall and his apprentice Jake have been working on this one hundred-forty-four year old piano for the last fourteen months. It took longer than most restoration projects because, this piano is extraordinarily rare. There were only 15Steinway Monitor Grands produced at the tail-end of the 19th century. Only about five are accounted for today. Chris’ is one of them.

Marshall says this is one of the most difficult and rewarding projects he’s ever taken on. “I’m very anxious to get to the very last stage,” says Marshall, “of this piano job.”

That last stage was moving the piano from Marshall’s shop to Chris’s home. Marshall has relied on Extreme Piano Movers to get this part of the job done for the last twenty years.

They come into his shop, remove a piano leg, tip it on it’s side, and load it into the truck. The whole process takes about ten minutes, and Marshall is holding his breath the entire time.

It’s not until they get to Lookout Mountain, wheel the old piano off the truck, knock the legs back on, and tip it back on its side in the corner of Chris’ living room that Marshall and Chris both breath a heavy sigh of relief.

“Now it’s back and I can rest easy,” says Marshall, “and it’s another job done.”

Another job that will keep this piano playing beautiful music for at least another hundred years.

“Now we’ve got another generation,” says Chris as he watches his son play the refurbished piano, “doing the same thing all over again.”

