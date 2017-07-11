RAW: Black Hawk helicopter removes old parts from Keystone lift
The next time you take a seat on the Montezuma Express lift at Keystone and notice there's a little extra room, you've got a Black Hawk helicopter to thank. On Tuesday, Keystone brought in a helicopter to help with construction on the new lift set to open
KUSA 9:36 PM. MDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
'Menver' is real; Single men outnumber all the…Jul 11, 2017, 6:34 p.m.
-
VERIFY: Do child sex traffickers look for victims at…Jul 11, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
-
Jury acquits former Colorado sheriff of 3 of 7 countsJul 11, 2017, 4:57 p.m.