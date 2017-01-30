RAW: DPD Commander Lopez says people can't protest politically at DIA
A video shows Denver Police Commander Tony Lopez telling people that they can't protest President Trump's executive order at the airport. According to airport policy, that is true. Protesters can't gather at the airport without getting permission seven days in advance.
KUSA 6:00 PM. MST January 30, 2017
