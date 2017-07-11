RAW: Perlmutter says he's not the Superman he thought he was
Congressman Ed Perlmutter speaks about his decision to drop out of the Colorado governor's race, in an interview with Marshall Zelinger. Perlmutter says the race was more work than he could handle, on top of being in Congress.
KUSA 5:38 PM. MDT July 11, 2017
