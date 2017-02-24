Reaction: How does Denver handle release of man who became murder suspect?

It was expected that the 9NEWS report one week ago last night would spark national conversation, and it has.
Records show the Denver Sheriff's Department gave only minutes notice to immigration officials before releasing a suspected gang member who is in this country illegally - and is now charged with murder.
On Fox News, Bill O'Reilly said Denver has blood on its hands.
Well, it certainly has a situation on its hands.
We asked our political experts -- Republican Kelly Maher and visiting Democrat, former state House Speaker Mark Ferrandino -- how it should be handled.
Our interview with them above.
(© 2017 KUSA)
