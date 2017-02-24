Reaction: How does Denver handle release of man who became murder suspect?

19-year-old Ever Valles (Photo: Denver Police Department)

It was expected that the 9NEWS report one week ago last night would spark national conversation, and it has.

RELATED: Suspect in murder at RTD station had been sought for deportation

RELATED: Records show 10-hour delay in ICE notification at Denver jail

RELATED: Light rail murder ssupect subject of Denver Sheriff review

Records show the Denver Sheriff's Department gave only minutes notice to immigration officials before releasing a suspected gang member who is in this country illegally - and is now charged with murder.

On Fox News, Bill O'Reilly said Denver has blood on its hands.

Well, it certainly has a situation on its hands.

We asked our political experts -- Republican Kelly Maher and visiting Democrat, former state House Speaker Mark Ferrandino -- how it should be handled.

Our interview with them above.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)