KUSA
Close

Reaction: How should Denver handle jail release of murder suspect who was flagged for deportation?

9NEWS at 6 p.m. 2/24/17.

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 7:12 PM. MST February 24, 2017

It was expected that the 9NEWS report one week ago last night would spark national conversation, and it has.

RELATED: Suspect in murder at RTD station had been sought for deportation

RELATED: Records show 10-hour delay in ICE notification at Denver jail

Records show the Denver Sheriff's Department gave only minutes notice to immigration officials before releasing a suspected gang member who is in this country illegally - and is now charged with murder.

On Fox News, Bill O'Reilly said Denver has blood on its hands.

Well, it certainly has a situation on its hands.

We asked our political experts -- Republican Kelly Maher and visiting Democrat, former state House Speaker Mark Ferrandino, 

Our interview with them above.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories