Read the fine print on these fake parking signs in Denver

DENVER - The fine print on parking signs -- hours and days, odd and even -- usually it's a pain, but signs that have been popping up on Colfax are actually quite poetic.

“You see the sign, and you have a moment of literature in your life,” says Dan Manzanares. Dan works for Write Denver, a write-the-city project hosted by Lighthouse Writers Workshop. Their mission is to get people in Denver writing.



One way that Write Denver has tried to achieve their goal is though making parking signs.

“These fake parking signs,” says Dan, “that are snippets of poems and excerpts of novels or short stories or memoirs, and then installing them along the real parking signs on Colfax.”



These pieces can come from anyone.

“Mostly the stories and poems came from our adult outreach program,” says Dan. “Refugees, and new Americans. People experiencing homelessness. Some of the other signs are coming from our senior program.”

If you want to see your literary masterpiece on a parking sign, you can submit your work on Write Denver's website, as well as find out more about the workshops they offer.

