Read the Longmont Housing Authority emails before, after Next's coverage

Internal emails reveal the truth behind the Constitutionally questionable searches of low income apartments in Longmont.

Next went through 300 pages of email about the Longmont Housing Authority, which show that searches with K-9 officers took place at a separate facility, which inspired the searches at The Suites.

Here are excerpts from those emails, sent before and after 9NEWS' coverage on Next on June 6 , which prompted the Longmont Housing Authority to changed their policy. In another section of emails below, you can read the messages specifically mentioning 9NEWS and Next anchor Kyle Clark.

EMAILS WITH LONGMONT HOUSING AUTHORITY EMPLOYEES, PRIOR TO JUNE 6

Emails with Longmont Housing Authority employees, prior to 9NEWS story by Erin Powell on Scribd

EMAILS ABOUT LONGMONT HOUSING SEARCHES, WHICH MENTION KYLE CLARK OR 9NEWS

Emails about Longmont Housing Authority searches mentioning 9NEWS, Kyle Clark by Erin Powell on Scribd

OTHER EMAILS ABOUT LONGMONT SEARCHES, FOLLOWING NEXT'S STORY

Emails about Longmont Housing Authority searches, after 9NEWS coverage by Erin Powell on Scribd

