Read this before you call Colorado's weather 'Bipolar'

ARVADA, COLO. - Sarah Hashman is familiar with the weather pattern in Colorado.

"Most of the time it's really nice and pretty mild. But then you have the times where it'll be 76, and then you get a blizzard warning."

Sarah Hashman is also familiar with the phrase, "Colorado weather is Bipolar."

If you haven't said it before yourself, maybe you've heard it, or read it on social media.

That phrase comes up in weeks like this one, when people wear shorts one day and have to wipe the snow from their car the next. It's not a phrase that Sarah, who was diagnosed with Bipolar distorer when she was 11, takes lightly.

She also wrote about "Bipolar" weather on Facebook this week, but with a different message:

PSA: with the weather about to go from super nice and warm to snow and then back to nice. Please PLEASE don't say the weather is Bipolar. It's weather, it cannot have a mental disorder.

There are a bunch of words you can use to describe the weather, such as: miserable, hideous, insane, weird, cray cray, unhinged, bananas, bonkers, ridiculous, unbelievable, nuttier than a fruitcake, or batsh*t.

I get that snow sucks, I really do, but Bipolar has a specific meaning and it's not in relation to weather.

