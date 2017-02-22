Recycle your tattered American Flags in Adams County drop-boxes

Adams County DMV locations now have drop-off boxes for your old, tattered American flags.

There's one at all six locations.

Those who want to properly retire their flags can just put them in the boxes.

The Fort Vazquez Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution pick them up and perform proper flag retirement ceremonies for them.

The drop-off boxes will be there through October.

If your flag is too big to fit in the box, they can be dropped off inside each of the DMV buildings.

If you don't live near or in Adams County, most VFW posts around Colorado will also take your old flags.

The City of Denver says they do not have a flag recycling program.

