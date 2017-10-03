Remembering Rocktober: Kevin Vaughan looks back on the Rockies playoff run

It was Oct. 3, 2007, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Game 2 of "Rocktober" - an improbably crazy month that taught the people of Colorado what a pennant is all about.

KUSA 7:25 PM. MDT October 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories