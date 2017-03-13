Rep. Joe Salazar hopes to take on Pres. Trump as Colorado Attorney General

Joe Salazar is running for Attorney General

DENVER - Joe Salazar is ready to rumble with President Donald Trump.

To do that, the Democratic State Representative from Thornton wants to be Colorado's next Attorney General.

We began today with Salazar's critique of Colorado's current Attorney General, Republican Cynthia Coffman.

"She has taken no position whatsoever on these unconstitutional executive orders that (Trump) has issued, related to immigration, as well as refugee status," Salazar said.

He was at Denver International Airport when protests broke out, following President Trump's executive order on immigration. He says he can easily transition from the front lines to Attorney General.

Salazar's expected opponent in the Democratic primary, Stan Garnett, is scheduled to stop by Next later this week.

Watch our full interview with Salazar below:

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV