Report: Tenants felt 'pressured' to allow warrantless searches in Longmont

Marshall Zelinger, KUSA 6:17 PM. MST December 27, 2017

LONGMONT - The long-awaited investigative report detailing Longmont's warrantless searches of low income housing units has finally been released.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office investigated the use of warrantless drug dog searches by Longmont Police and the Longmont Housing Authority.

In the report, residents of the government-funded housing said they felt pressured, and as if they "couldn't say no" to the K9 searches.

The searches took place in May, and nearly again in June, until an alert resident reached out to 9NEWS and other media outlets to expose what she felt was a violation of her rights.

She was right.

In November, four tenants reached a $210,000 settlement with the city of Longmont as a result of the warrantless searches.

9News reporter Marshall Zelinger is reading through the 44-page report and will update this story.

