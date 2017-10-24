Restaurants on East Colfax will get back their flashing neon signs

(Photo: Corky Scholl)

DENVER - Two restaurants on East Colfax in Denver will get their original neon signs back after more than four decades.

The signs of Pete's Kitchen and Satire Lounge glow right now, but they used to move.

The flashers in the signs had to be taken out when the city of Denver banned animated signs in 1971 to reduce visual clutter and to not distract drivers.

(Photo: Corky Scholl)

"They're special. They're part of these buildings. They've been there so long, they're just part of Coflax," Liz Contos said. Liz and her husband Pete Contos are the owners of the two restaurants.

They've been there since 1962, years before the city's ordinance against flashing signs.

(Photo: Corky Scholl)

Pete's Kitchen's sign used to have the pancakes flip and land on the plate. Satire Lounge's sign had a ball of light roll down the arrow.

"It really draws attention, and it's a different aspect of the sign that we haven't been able to capture in several years," Max Fulton, CEO of Gordon Signs said. The Contos asked Fulton's company to help bring their signs back to life.

(Photo: Corky Scholl)

"We'll be flipping pancakes 24 hours at Pete's," Fulton said, smiling.

The owners said they have applied for variance for both signs, and the city said it will most likely be granted. They hope the signs will be finished by December in honor of Satire Lounge's 56th anniversary.

© 2017 KUSA-TV