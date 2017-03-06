Rodeo has lost its voice with the death of Hadley Barrett

Hadley Barrett, rodeo announcer, has died at age 87.

KUSA - The rodeo community lost one of its well known announcers late last week.

Hadley Barrett died Thursday morning at the age of 87.

He had heart failure.

Coloradans who have been to a Greeley Stampede rodeo or a Cheyenne Frontier Days event would likely recognize Barrett's voice.





He was named announcer of the year four times by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, according to his obituary, and he was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.



Barrett started his rodeo career in the 50s by riding bulls and bareback horses. Eventually, he became a fill-announcer, and the rest is history.

Barrett announced rodeos across the country. His last was just recently in San Antonio.

He lived in Kersey, Colorado, with his life.

