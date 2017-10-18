Round of applause for the A Line; it just won an award

DENVER - We joke about the A Line here at Next, but let's give props where props are due.

Denver's train to the plane is now an award winner. Kind of.

The ad campaign around RTD's A Line is.

The American Public Transportation Association has given RTD it's AdWheel Grand Award, meaning RTD's marketing for the A Line was one of the best in public transit this year.

The APTA says RTD's campaign made a huge impression on the internet, saying it reached more than 255 million people online - or, technically speaking, the campaign resulted in 255 million multimedia impressions over a three-month period. RTD also drew more that 100,000 people to their grand opening events.

RTD was up against 350 other entries and was one of 11 winners.

And yes, the A Line is working today.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV