Round of applause for the A Line; it just won an award

DENVER - We joke about the A Line here at Next, but let's give props where props are due.
Denver's train to the plane is now an award winner. Kind of.
The ad campaign around RTD's A Line is.
The American Public Transportation Association has given RTD it's AdWheel Grand Award, meaning RTD's marketing for the A Line was one of the best in public transit this year.
The APTA says RTD's campaign made a huge impression on the internet, saying it reached more than 255 million people online - or, technically speaking, the campaign resulted in 255 million multimedia impressions over a three-month period. RTD also drew more that 100,000 people to their grand opening events.
RTD was up against 350 other entries and was one of 11 winners.
And yes, the A Line is working today.
