RTD board approves revised R Line plan that doesn't include major cuts

KUSA - After much back-and-forth about proposed changes to RTD's R Line, the RTD board of directors decided to approve a revised plan on Monday night that doesn't change much of anything.

RTD was considering service reductions to the line that runs through Aurora on the weekdays and scrapping weekend service altogether.

After public meetings, calls and emails, RTD revised its plan to keep weekday service as is, and reduce weekend service to every 30 minutes on weekends instead of every 15, according to the RTD board member for that district, Bob Broom.

A final vote is scheduled for next week.

Broom expects the plan to be approved. He told Next with Kyle Clark he voted against the revisions to make a statement. He doesn't believe it makes sense to any line that's been in service for less than a year.

