RTD moves to close, relocate entrance to historic Riverside Cemetery

KUSA - As part of work to finish up a new commuter rail line from Denver to Thornton, RTD has plans to close and relocate the entrance to the historic Riverside Cemetery.

The proposal RTD and BNSF Railway submitted last month to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission is not sitting well with volunteers like Ray Thal who gives tours at Riverside Cemetery.

“It’s going to have a tremendous impact on our ability to give tours out here,” Thal said.

For years, visitors to the cemetery have crossed railroad tracks along Brighton Boulevard to enter the cemetery.

RTD wants to close the existing railroad crossing and entrance to the cemetery. RTD would build and pay for an alternate entrance off Race Court or York Street.

“It is not our intention to disrupt or interrupt any historical part of [Riverside Cemetery] at all,” explained Lisa Trujillo, spokeswoman for RTD. “We’re just simply providing a safer entrance.”

Few places in Colorado hold as much history as Denver’s Riverside Cemetery. In fact, the first burial took place on June 1, 1876, exactly two months before Colorado became a state. Ray Thal fears moving the entrance would make it more difficult for visitors – especially those who come for tours in school buses.

Thal said moving the entrance to York Street would require vehicles to wind their way through the cemetery to reach the administrative office, parking area and bathrooms.

“The internal roadways in the cemetery really aren’t designed for vehicles with a wide turning radius,” Thal said.

Lisa Trujillo with RTD said a potential entrance off Race Court would allow buses and all cars to navigate to the same entrance spot they’ve been using for years. She said a York Street entrance would be able to allow buses as well, adding that the roadways are 12 to 14 feet wide.

“Buses should not have difficulty maneuvering to the main structure on site,” she said.

History is what Ray Thal hopes to preserve at Riverside Cemetery and he doesn’t want access to become a problem.

“It’s just a special place because of its history,” Thal said, standing between rows of gravestones. “There’s more Civil War veterans here at this cemetery than any cemetery that we know of in Colorado.”

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will make a decision on the proposal RTD and BNSF Railway submitted.

If the CPUC approves the plan, the current entrance to the cemetery will be closed 30 days later.

