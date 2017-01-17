Russian stoners (not that kind) on exhibit in Denver

KUSA - It’s not often we get to see what happens behind the scenes of a museum exhibit.

On Tuesday, two conservators from the Kremlin Museum in Russia were at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science working on the Konovalenko gem carving collection.

The exhibit is on permanent display, so you have plenty of time to see it.

You can also check it out here, for yourself, through the lens of 9NEWS photojournalist Mike Grady (video above).



