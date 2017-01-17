KUSA
Close

Russian stoners (not that kind) on exhibit in Denver

Next with Kyle Clark. 9NEWS @ 6. 1/17/2017

Linda Kotsaftis, KUSA 9:56 PM. MST January 17, 2017

KUSA - It’s not often we get to see what happens behind the scenes of a museum exhibit.

On Tuesday, two conservators from the Kremlin Museum in Russia were at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science working on the  Konovalenko gem carving collection.

The exhibit is on permanent display, so you have plenty of time to see it.

You can also check it out here, for yourself, through the lens of 9NEWS photojournalist Mike Grady (video above).
 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories