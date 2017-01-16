Science says watching sad movies increases your pain threshold

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from, "Titanic." (Photo: AP via Paramount Home Entertainment)

Sometimes we all just need to snuggle up on the couch, watch Kate Winslet say goodbye to Leonardo DiCaprio and let out a good cry.

We've all done it, and that doesn't necessarily mean you're a masochist. This actually could be doing some good for you.

"Not only does watching a sad movie temporarily increase your ability to withstand pain, but it also helps you to bond with other people, and believe it or not, those two things are related," said 9NEWS' resident psychologist Dr. Max Wachtel.

Researchers at Oxford looked into this. They had people watch pieces of fiction, like sad movies, and then do wall-sits -- the idea being that endorphins are released by crying, and therefore, a person's pain threshold increases.

"How it's related to bonding with other people is that those endorphins, it causes an increase in pain threshold, (but) it also causes an increase in good, emotional feelings, which then causes us to bond," Dr. Max said.

The study showed people who watched a sad film could hold the wall-sit 13.1 percent longer.

Dr. Max and Steve Staeger gave it a shot. As you can see in the video above, Steve wasn't paying enough attention to Titanic's climax scene.

