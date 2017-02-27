See what this man does when coworkers leave his company

A man in Denver is a data guy by trade, but a painter by hobby. We met Jon Theunissen at P2 Energy Solutions, where he works in downtown Denver. From his office, employees have a 360-degree view of the city. Next with Kyle Clark. 9NEWS @ 6. 2/27/2017

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 7:06 PM. MST February 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories