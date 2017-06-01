Sen. Gardner visited the Philippines just before Manila casino attack

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and President Rodrigo Duterte

KUSA - Thursday's attack in Manila, Philippines, happened in a part of the city where Colorado's Republican Senator Cory Gardner had just been staying. President Trump suggested it was a terrorist attack, but police in the Philippines say the explosions and gunshots appear to be part of a casino robbery.

Sen. Gardner was just in the Philippines, meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte. He's an American ally with an abysmal human rights record. Pres. Trump praised Duterte's tactics in a leaked transcript of their first conversation. Next anchor Kyle Clark asked the Senator what he thinks.

