Sen. Gardner visited the Philippines just before Manila casino attack

Senator Gardner said he got commitments from the president of the Philippines to cooperate in containing North Korea and opposing China's aggressive territorial moves in Southeast Asia.

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 7:35 PM. MDT June 01, 2017

KUSA - Thursday's attack in Manila, Philippines, happened in a part of the city where Colorado's Republican Senator Cory Gardner had just been staying. President Trump suggested it was a terrorist attack, but police in the Philippines say the explosions and gunshots appear to be part of a casino robbery.

Sen. Gardner was just in the Philippines, meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte. He's an American ally with an abysmal human rights record. Pres. Trump praised Duterte's tactics in a leaked transcript of their first conversation. Next anchor Kyle Clark asked the Senator what he thinks.

