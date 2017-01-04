Sentinel editor: Photo of body bag in Puckett coverage showed what's 'real'

Portion of a photo from the Aurora Sentinel, taken at a scene at Olympic Park. The body of missing David Puckett, 6, was found under the ice. (Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

We've learned that the body pulled from an icy pond in Olympic Park was David Puckett, a 6-year-old boy who went missing on New Year's Eve. A boy who the public helped look for, and who the public became invested in, and who's picture they saw over-and-over for days.

The Aurora Sentinel, of course, covered the original story and all of its developments. And in its story about the recovery effort, the Aurora Sentinel published a photo on Tuesday of the dive team ushering away a body bag.

Media oftentimes choose not to show those pictures, for various reasons like respect, or discretion.

The Sentinel's editor Dave Perry wrote an editorial defending the choice.

Dive team recovers David Puckett's body from icy pond in Olympic Park. (Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

He writes, "The worst part of journalism is the death of children," and, "Like any parent, the pain I feel for the little boy is halting. My sympathy for the terror suffered by the boy’s parents is crushing."

Perry thoughtfully described the process he and other staff members went through to choose a photograph to accompany the story. They wrestled over the decision. For him, this was difficult, and he knew the picture he picked would prompt complaints.

He says the choice was made because it's a journalist's job to show the whole story - the good and the bad of it - so people can truly understand the entirety of what happened.

Perry isn't sure this was the right choice, but he'd do it again.

