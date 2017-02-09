Should Colorado legislators kill the death penalty, or voters?

(Thinkstock)

KUSA - A bill to abolish Colorado's death penalty will be considered in the legislature this session.

Next sat down with two Senate Democrats, State Senator Rhonda Fields of Aurora and State Senator Lucia Guzman of Denver, who is also the Minority Leader. They're on the same party, and not on the same side of this issue. Guzman would like to do away with the death penalty in the legislature, while Fields says that if anything, it should be made into a ballot measure. Fields does have the power to kill the bill before it gets out of committee.

While both Senators disagree, they, and other Senators, have spent hours having respectful and thoughtful conversations about the topic. Their thoughts on that, in the video below.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)