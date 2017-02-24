Shout-out to University of Denver law professor who's taught for 50 years

Ved Nanda (Photo: Michael Furman, © 2016 Michael Furman | University of Denver)

KUSA - Can we just take a moment to recognize Ved Nanda, international law professor at the University of Denver?

Nanda is celebrating his 50th year of teaching at DU this week. Fifty years!

He teaches four classes: conflict of law, human rights, international conflict resolution and international law. He created the law school's International Legal studies Program in 1972.

Not convinced that’s recognition-worthy? Well, he has a center named for him – the "Ved Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law" at DU.

And his accomplishments go beyond the university.

His DU profile notes that he is the Past President of the World Jurist Association and now its Honorary President. And he's former honorary Vice President of the American Society of International Law, now its counselor. And he's an elected member of the American Law Institute and a council member for the American Bar Association Section of International Law.

Along with a few other positions, past and present.

But it’s not the (impressive) resume or the accolades that matter most to Nanda.

What’s important to Nanda, and what he enjoys, is his relationships with his students.

There will be a big to-do Saturday in Nanda’s honor at DU. Because putting in fifty years of teaching earns that.

