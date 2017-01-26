Sidewalk-less block of Florida Ave concerns neighbors, city councilman

A stretch of West Florida between Irving and Knox has no sidewalk. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - “I'll be damned if this doesn't get done.”

Those were the words from Denver city councilman Paul Lopez regarding a sidewalk-less block of West Florida Avenue in Southwest Denver.

The city has denied funding for the sidewalk for 9 straight years, enough time for one of the issue's biggest proponents to die without seeing any progress.



“He didn't like the idea of slipping and sliding in the mud all the time going down the street,” said Lou Trujillo of his father, Max, who died in 2012 after first bringing the sidewalk issue to Lopez’s attention when he was running for office in 2008.



“After 9 years of me pursuing this,” he said laughing, “Yeah I hope they actually do something.”

Historically, Denver hasn't had a dedicated funding source for new sidewalks. They'll typically only build new ones if they're doing road construction or constructing a new building, but folks along the one block stretch of Florida Ave. spanning from South Irving Street to Knox Court say there needs to be an exception.



“It gets super icy along her in the winter time,” Trujillo said.



“No curb, there's no gutter. Drainage is an issue and people are walking in the street,” Lopez added.



West Florida Avenue is along a plow route, without the curb of a sidewalk neighbors say the plows push snow onto their yards and driveway, causing multiple shoveling visits, as well as ice patches and snow banks that force local school kids to walk in the street.



“I love my job and I love representing my district and I understand that there are a lot of issues that we have to deal with but I'll be damned if in 10 years we cannot get this thing done,” Lopez said.



“Yeah it would be really great if they did something,” Trujillo added.



Other council members have proposed creating a dedicated funding source for sidewalks in Denver.



The city has promised dedicating $2.5-million in 2017 to building roughly 8 miles of sidewalks around city parks that currently lack them.

