Six interesting people from Next's first six months

KUSA - Next with Kyle Clark came to your TV boxes six months ago. Half a year! We've already met dozens of smart, compelling people with a story to tell.

We narrowed down a list with just six of the most interesting people we've met along the way. Take a minute to revisit them:

Leah Michael Dillard - She's a teacher, with Muslim students in her classroom, who found a hateful bumper sticker at a Denver-area post office. Leah told us, in her own words, why it's unacceptable to teach intolerance.

Lynda Blackmon Lowery - Maybe you hadn't heard of Lynda's story before. She was the youngest person to march in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s walk from Selma to Montgomery. She had just turned 15 then, and she was beaten while walking.

Karl Post - Karl was just one veteran we met at the Rocky Mountain Honor Flight luncheon in December. He recalls fighting in World War II, and particularly his time at Normandy.

Troy Montoya - Troy used to be homeless. He answered a question that so many people have asked us: why do homeless people choose avoid shelters?

Matt - Not everyone is comfortable talking about mental health. It's okay to discuss having a cold, or the flu; why not "invisible illnesses?" That's why Matt chose to share his story.

Obeid Kaiffo - Aleppo is a world away, and right around the corner. Obeid's parents were born in Syria. As he watched a war tear apart the country, Obeid wondered if his neighbors care about the people he loves.

Six months in, and we're no where close to done here.

