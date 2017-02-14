Skier lost for three days in Colorado mountains won't lose her toes to frostbite

KUSA - Even though it's going to be 70 degrees this week, this story may make you cold.

We introduced you to Kelsey Malin last week, after she was lost and found, spending 52 hours in two snow caves in the backcountry of Monarch Mountain.

Skier lost 52 hours near Monarch Mountain survived in snow cave

"Just me being here, it amazes me that my body was able to survive that," Malin told Next. The prognosis she received for her severe frostbite was not very good.

"They told us right then and there that I would most likely lose all of my toes and possibly part of my finger," said Malin.

This week, she got great news from her doctors at the UCHealth Burn Clinic.

"From everything that I can see and everything that I know, she should maintain all 10 of her toes," said UCHealth Burn Center Medical Director Dr. Anne Wagner. "She's going to have a little bit of skin loss, but no soft tissue, no bone loss; she's not going to have amputations."

The reason Malin's feet are saved is because of a phone call between Wagner and the hospital Malin was taken to in Salida.

Warning: Photos may be too graphic for some

"The old treatment was that you warm the feet, usually at 40-45 degrees Centigrade, and then you just watched them and you waited and you amputated," said Wagner. "They weren't aware. They didn't know there actually were really good treatments for frostbite. Once we were able to educate them and talk to them about it, they were very excited."

Wagner helped talk the doctors through a treatment specialized at UCHealth.

"It's the same medication that we use for strokes and heart attacks," said Wagner. "This drug actually dissolves and opens clots."

It's a 'tissue plasminogen activator' or TPA.

"We now are seeing a 10 percent amputation rate for patients that get TPA versus a 40-to-70 percent amputation rate for those that do not," said Wagner. "And in those patients that we've now treated remotely, where we've got it started early, we have currently a zero amputation rate."

Wagner has experimented on when the drug is most useful. She has determined that it's needed within 24 hours of the frostbite thawing.

"My goal in life is to get it out to as many people as possible so that more patients not lose their limbs," said Wagner. "For every hour beyond the first hour of rewarming, because it is very time sensitive, there is a 28 percent decrease in salvage rates. If they get to us outside of the 24-hour window, thrombolytics have no benefit and we won't give it to them at that point. Or if they've gone through a freeze-thaw, freeze-thaw cycle, it won't work."

If that doesn't make sense, maybe her food analogy will.

"If you want to compare it to anything that you put in your freezer and you take it back out, seldom do things come out the way they went in. So if you put a green bean in there and you take a green bean out, it's not the same," said Wagner.

You may be wondering what the heck is a burn center doing treating a winter injury?

"People have a misconception that burn units only take care of burns. We take care of a lot of stuff and frostbite is one of the things that we take care of," said Wagner.

They also treat hypothermia, and unfortunately, many of their patients are homeless.

"We treat a lot of the homeless population here in the City of Denver that aren't fortunate enough. They have to live out on the street. Some of them don't even realize they've frozen their feet," said Wagner.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)