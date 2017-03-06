Smartest Kid in Colorado: Triplets confident about brain bowl

DENVER - Three out of five members of the Euclid Middle School brain bowl team come not only from the same family. They come from the same womb.

“We’re like best friends for life, so it’s like playing on a team with your best friends,” eighth grader Marissa Sirois said.

“We’ve always been pretty close,” said, her sister, Michela Sirois said. “So I mean we kind of…we all I don’t want to brag but I think we’re all pretty smart.”

Marissa, Michela and their brother Alec have played on this academic team, competing against other schools, for years.

“It’s kinda fun to say that your team is one of the smartest in the state,” Alec said.

They are one of the smartest teams in the state. The Euclid Middle School No Brainers took second place at the State Championship for the Optimist Club Brain Bowl on Feb. 25.

“I think a lot of kids could do this but they don’t have the confidence and they don’t realize that they’re smarter than they think they are,” Alec said.

The Optimist Club Brain Bowl is for public, private and home-schooled students from Colorado and Wyoming in 6th, 7th and 8th grade. It is the only competition like it in the U.S.

