Smartest kids in Colorado: AHS QuizBowl champions

Arapahoe High Schools' QuizBowl team took first place in a state-wide competition. (Courtesy: Arapahoe High School)

Next's ongoing search for the smartest kid in Colorado led us to a group of kids who attend Arapahoe High School in Centennial.

The AHS QuizBowl team got first place at the Colorado State Championship. The team, including Sanat Mehta, Matthew Yohannes, Izzy Branscomb and Lilly Doan, had to go through ten rounds of intense questions from a long list of topics: history, art, philosophy, science, the list goes on and on.

Mehta, took first place in the entire tournament. The team’s captain,Yohannes, placed tenth overall.

The team also qualified for two national championship tournaments.

We're still searching for the smartest kids in Colorado. If you have one of those, let us know with #HeyNext.

