So long, Princess; From a Carrie Fisher fan

Kyle Clark has never seen Star Wars, so he let me write the tribute to Carrie Fisher for Next.

First of all, she was in my favorite movie, Blues Brothers. I still crack up at her deadpan in that movie.

But I’ll always remember her as Princess Leia. Watching that grainy blue image of her transmitting a message to Obi Wan Kenobi was the moment I became hooked on the Star Wars series.

Thanks for the memories, Carrie. I’m trying not to get mushy... so long, princess.

You can watch Steve's tribute to Carrie Fisher from Next above

