Soil from overseas makes its way to Colorado Freedom Memorial

AURORA, COLO. - The founder of the Colorado Freedom Memorial has made it halfway to his goal of "completing" the space.

Four cemeteries overseas have shipped soil from their locations to Aurora.

Rick Crandall wants to display soil from every cemetery around the world where a military member from Colorado is buried. He shipped a cooler each one and has been waiting for a return package.

Soil to remember Coloradans by is headed here from overseas

He's received one from memorials in North Africa, Luxembourg, Belgium and France.

Crandall is planning an event around Memorial Day to officially display the soil.

He still needs soil from Italy, The Philippines, England and The Netherlands.

The goal is to for every military member from Colorado to get a visit from a loved one at home.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)