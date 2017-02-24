Soil to remember Coloradans by is headed here from overseas

AURORA, COLO. - The Colorado Freedom Memorial is supposed to be like a home. It's meant as a place for families to visit their fallen loved ones who served in the armed forces.

More than 6,000 of Colorado's fallen have their names on the memorial's walls. Many on the wall never returned to Colorado.

“We figure out of all the Coloradans who are buried overseas, which is about 2,250 of them in American military cemeteries, maybe 20 percent of them, have never had a visit from home,” Rick Crandall, the memorial's founder told Next.

"Eighteen-hundred that no one ever came to see," he said.

Crandall spent years planning and trying to raise money for the memorial, which officially opened in 2013. He said ever since the opening, it felt like something was missing.

He can't stop thinking about the soldiers buried overseas who've never had a visit from home.

“How do you make that easier for families to get there? Maybe you bring a little of that here," he said.

The idea came to Crandall last year. He began asking overseas cemeteries to send a sample of soil back to Colorado that could be displayed at the memorial. The memorial are in England, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, France The Netherlands, The Philippines and North Africa.

“Nobody’s tried anything at this scale," he said.

The undertaking is a bit daunting. First, Crandall had to secure a permit from the USDA to be able to bring foreign soil into the U.S.. He had to secure a security clearance to even apply for the permit.

Then he had to send coolers to each cemetery filled with two soil containers -- one for the cemeteries to send back to a USDA lab in Florida for testing, the other container, for the USDA to send the approved soil back to Crandall in Colorado.

The USDA facility tests the soil for contaminants then heats it up to kill any organisms that may have tagged along for the overseas trip.





"It seems simple enough," Crandall said with a laugh.

His plan is to have a monument built to house the soil at the Freedom Memorial. He wants to dedicate that monument at a ceremony in May.

“I know there will be some people that think its corny that I think that bringing soil from those cemeteries home is going to bring them home…but I think symbolically it will," he said.



