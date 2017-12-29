Some of the new Colorado laws going into effect on New Year's Day

Colorado Capitol

DENVER - It'll be a new year with new laws in Colorado.

Here's a roundup of what you can expect to change in 2018, starting Monday - New Year's Day.

The DMV will have the power to suspend someone's drivers license for leaving the scene of an accident where someone is seriously hurt. Previously, they were required to revoke it.

Teens who sext (or send messages that are sexual in nature) may not necessarily face a felony, or end up on the sex offense registry, as before. Teens who willingly send a nude photo to another teen could face a minor civil infraction and an educational class on the dangers of sexting. If a teen shares another teen's nude photo without permission, that could be a misdemeanor. Prosecutors still have the flexibility to charge someone with a more serious felony depending on the circumstances.

Most hospitals and doctors will be required to show you a menu of services with their prices. It was introduced as the "Transparency in Health Care Prices Act." Hospitals and other providers would have to tell patients publicly what they would charge if the public came to them and wanted to pay directly. Some hospitals are already getting a head start; websites for Rose Medical Center and Denver Health show prices for some of the most common procedures. That list includes giving birth.

Be prepared to face felony charges if you're growing more than 16 marijuana plants at your house, unless a more local law says otherwise.

The law of "mandatory reporters" has grown, in terms of who is responsible for reporting suspected child abuse. That actually goes into effect on Sunday.

