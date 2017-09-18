Some people are legitimately terrified of the swarm of butterflies in Colorado

Fear of butterflies

DENVER - Butterflies are currently swarming Colorado.

Thousands of Painted Ladies are migrating from California to Mexico, and everyone is excited about them, unless you are one of the people who is terrified of them.

RELATED: Have you seen the butterfly migration across Colorado this weekend?

Some of your neighbors, like Aliyah Meridy, are in a special kind of hell that's formally known as Lepidopterophobia - a fear of butterflies.

Meridy's had it for as long as she remembers. She recalls going to the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster as the worst field trip of her entire life. This week, as you can imagine, has been... unpleasant. Meridy first noticed them a few days ago while she was eating breakfast.

"When I went out there, I feel my heart palpitating. I'm like, please don't let them land on me," she says.

She's been ducking her head and running from the butterflies every time she has to go outside. She also keeps the windows closed in case one gets inside.

Meridy says she isn't sure how this started. She jokes that it's irrational, and she knows they aren't dangerous.

Meridy looks at everyone else, so excited about butterflies, and she knows she could be that person if it weren't for her Lepidopterophobia. But she's just not. Kind of like how Kyle Clark just doesn't like cheese. And that's OK.

I'm not sure how many people have this butterfly fear. I can tell you that IHateButterflies.com has 3,700 "likes" on its Facebook page.

And according to this website, if you want to overcome your fear, you should perhaps try looking at pictures of butterflies on the internet, or draw pictures of them.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV