Someone created a Facebook for 'Colorado State Police,' which doesn't exist

Someone created a Facebook page for Colorado State Police, which doesn't exist

KUSA - There's no such thing as the Colorado State Police, but that's not what the imposter Facebook page claimed this week.

A "Colorado State Police" Facebook page has been copying Colorado State Patrol's images, and even its posts, down to the word.

CSP worried the page was building a following and could one day start coming up with its own posts, and send out bogus public safety messages.

CSP told Next that Facebook hadn't been responsive to their concerns, but late Wednesday, the Colorado State Police page vanished. It's not clear whether Facebook intervened , or CSP scared off the imposter.

