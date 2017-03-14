Sorry about that storm, East Coast. Love, Next

Farmer's market sign states 'Closed Till Spring' as snow blankets the ground March 14, 2017 in Spring City, Pennsylvania. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow, high winds to the Northeast. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Dear East Coast,

We're sorry about your storm.

Two feet of snow in Pennsylvania.

We're sorry New York City didn't get the snow that was predicted because we know how New York City likes to feel important.

We're sorry that today's dazzling sunshine in Denver distracted us from your near hurricane force winds in Massachusetts.

We're sorry the storm shut down Amtrak. Must be nice, having functional commuter rail most of the time..

We're sorry about the 6,000 flight cancellations, especially for anyone planning to fly here, to Denver, to enjoy a weekend in the 70s and 80s.

Sorry about all that, East Coast.

As the Colorado weather cliche goes, hope ya needed the moisture.

Love,

Kyle

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV