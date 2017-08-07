Southwest baggage handler at DIA provides plane-side entertainment

(Video via Holly Landauer)

DENVER - Chances are if you’ve flown to or from Denver on Southwest over the last few months, Deionte Ruffin has helped get your bags to the right place.

And if you’re lucky enough to score a window seat, you caught the little show he puts on once the plane is loaded and waiting to taxi.

“I'm always out here dancing or inside dancing ... you're never going to catch me a day without dancing,” Ruffin told Next on the tarmac outside gate C43.

“I'm a big believer in making a job be fun,” he said.

Ruffin has been working on the ramp for Southwest for four months now. At 21-years-old, he said it’s the best job he’s had so far.

“It shows that when you grow up you don't have to always be serious. You take your job seriously but you can have fun while you're doing it,” he said.

You can get to know Deionte a little better in the video above.

