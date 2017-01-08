State Trooper gives us all the hidden secret to driving in the snow

Mountain Avenue, FoCo (Photo: CShero)

KUSA - It doesn't matter what type of vehicle you drive, when there is snow and ice on the ground, slow down!

We can't drive that point across enough and neither can Colorado State Patrol (CSP.)

CSP was busy with crashes because of all the snow yesterday.

Let's review: ✅FWD; ✅RWD; ✅AWD; ✅4WD; ✅SUV; ✅Truck; ✅Semi; ✅Sedan...yup, every single one had to be pulled out of the snow today. SLOW DOWN! — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 5, 2017

It listed all the vehicles that had to be pulled out of the snow and it wasn't just small front-wheel drive cars.

SUVs, trucks, semis, even four-wheel drive vehicles all got stuck too.

Trooper Josh Lewis posted a video to the CSP Facebook page giving us all the hidden secret to driving in the snow.

"Is it a new tire, is it a product I can use. Can I finally convert my Delorean into a hover car?" Trooper Lewis said.

"If you're ready for it, if you're ready to know the secret of how to drive in snow - slow down. Yeah that's it, slow down that's all you gotta do."

